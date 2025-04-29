Stormzy working on new show at the National Theatre

The poduction is one of many revealed today at the National Theatre’s press launch

Stormzy is working on a new production at the National Theatre, it has been revealed today.

The award-winning rapper-singer-songwriter will feature in Indhu Rubasingham‘s inaugural season, revealed earlier today in a major press conference at the theatre.

In a statement prepared for today’s season release, Stormzy spoke of being “drawn to theatre” and having gone to “all kinds of plays and musicals” over the last few years. He elaborated: “It’s such a unique space where storytelling, music and performance all come together in the most powerful way and there’s something about experiencing theatre that’s always stayed with me.”

The nature or the dates for the production are currently undisclosed, but the show, set to feature Stormzy’s music, will run at the National’s Dorfman space at some point in the next two years.

Stormzy’s second album, Heavy is the Head, takes its title from the famous (and largely misquoted) line in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Pt II.

The London-born performer said that it was this initial meeting with Rubasingham that sparked the idea of a production: “When I went to see Indhu at the National Theatre, we properly hit it off and I’m excited to go on this creative journey with her.” Rubasingham had included Stormzy in her initial pitch to the venue, spending a number of months chasing the artist to get him to commit to a collaboration.

More details about the show are to be announced in the future.

