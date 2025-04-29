Pride musical to have world premiere runs at the National Theatre and Sherman Theatre

The new musical is based on the film of the same name

The National Theatre and Sherman Theatre will present Pride, a new musical based on the 2014 film of the same name, in a co-production with P&P Productions.

The show reunites director Matthew Warchus (who also directed the original film, displayed above) and writer Stephen Beresford, who return to the true story that inspired the original screenplay.

Set during the miners’ strike of 1984, the musical follows a group of lesbian and gay activists who lend their support to the striking mining communities. The production will run at the National Theatre’s Dorfman stage, following its initial performances at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff.

The production’s development has been well-documented for a number of years.

The show features original music by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde. Drawing from real events, the piece explores the alliance formed between two groups facing economic hardship and social marginalisation.

