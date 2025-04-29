Nicola Coughlan, Siobhán McSweeney and Éanna Hardwicke to feature in The Playboy of the Western World at the National Theatre

An all-star cast has been revealed for a revival of The Playboy of the Western World.

It was announced as part of a bumper inaugural season from director Indhu Rubasingham.

John Millington Synge’s Irish classic honours the rich heritage and influence of Irish drama on British theatre. It’ll be directed by the artistic director of the Abbey Theatre, the National Theatre of Ireland, Caitríona McLaughlin.

Additionally, McLaughlin will direct A Whistle in the Dark, with Paul Mescal, which is also part of the season.

Completing the creative team will be set and costume designer Katie Davenport, lighting designer James Farncomb, sound designer Adrienne Quartly, composer Anna Mullarkey and casting directors Alastair Coomer and Naomi Downham.

Starring in The Playboy of the Western World will be Declan Conlon, Nicola Coughlan, Lorcan Cranitch, Megan Cusack, Éanna Hardwicke, Siobhán McSweeney and Marty Rea.

The revival will be staged in the Lyttelton Theatre from 4 December 2025 to 28 February 2026. An official opening is set for 11 December 2025.

