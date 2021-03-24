Battersea Arts Centre announces plans to reopen as well as new outdoor festival

Battersea Arts Centre has revealed a variety of productions involved in its reopening plans.

The venue's iconic Grand Hall will reopen in July for Lucy McCormick's Life: LIVE!. Originally scheduled for last year, the piece sees the performance artist joined by a live band to create a musical extravaganza as she attempts to become a pop star.

A variety of work will be adapted for the screen, including artist Selina Thompson's salt: dispersed, while there will be virtual shows from the likes of Wayne Steven Jackson, Brownton Abbey and the award-winning Hofesh Shechter Company.

Katherine Kotz will curate The Motherhood Project in April, featuring 15 short films from contributors such as Juno Dawson, Suhayla El Bushra, Hannah Khalil, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Irenosen Okojie, Lemn Sissay and Athena Stevens.

To engage with the community, there will be an outdoor festival featuring a life-sized crime prevention board game, created by Osmond Gordon Vernon, as part of Free Up Fest, while Jo Fong will create a durational installation entitled What will people need? .

Battersea Arts Centre will work with LIVR to explore digital technology and the way it can interact with performance.

Brian Mullin will present LIVE TO TELL: (a proposal for) The Madonna Jukebox Musical, while RashDash will unveil new cabaret Look At Me Don't Look At Me . Poltergeist will create 360 degree experience The Abductions, based on their hit show Lights Over Tesco Car Park.