Bring It On musical to run at the Southbank Centre this Christmas

Tony-nominated musical Bring it On will open at London's Southbank Centre this Christmas.

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show has a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green. Book is by Jeff Whitty. It first opened in the US, going on to be nominated for a number of Tony Awards including for star Adrienne Warren (who originated the role of Tina Turner in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical).

It is set to star Amber Davies (9 to 5 the Musical) alongside four-time gymnastic Olympic medallist Louis Smith. Further casting is to be revealed, as are plans for a 2022 tour.

The show will play eight performances at the New Theatre in Peterborough from 26 November 2021 to 4 December 2021, before it transfers to the Southbank Centre for a run from 8 December to 22 January 2022.

Guy Unsworth directs this production, with choreography by WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Fabian Aloise, acrobatic direction by Danny MacDonald, set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Sarah Burrell and voice and dialect by Aundrea Fudge.

Tickets go on sale on 5 March 2021.

You can watch the tour cast's 2020 remote rehearsals here: