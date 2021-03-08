Priscilla, Queen of the Desert to open on tour this summer with hopes for West End return

The Priscilla, Queen of the Desert musical has revealed plans to re-commence its tour in June 2021, as well as hopes for a return to the West End.

The show, produced by Mark Goucher and Jason Donovan alongside Gavin Kalin and Matthew Gale, will officially re-open at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 23 June 2021 before touring to Leeds Grand Theatre, Hull New Theatre, Oxford New Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Royal & Derngate, Northampon, Glasgow King's Theatre, New Wimbledon Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Palace Theatre, Southend, Curve Leicester, Bristol Hippodrome and Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.

The musical is based on the Oscar-winning film of the same name about three friends who jump on a bus in Australia and head out to Alice Springs to put on a show.

The piece has also revealed hopes to return to the West End, though dates and venues have not yet been revealed.

The production has direction from Paul Kerryson, choreography from Tom Jackson-Greaves, designs by Phil R Daniels and Charles Cusick Smith, musical supervision by Stephen 'Spud' Murphy, musical direction from Sean Green, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison and casting by David Grindod. Casting is to be announced.

Hairspray has also revealed plans to return to touring duties from June.