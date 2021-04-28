Birmingham Hippodrome announces reopening plans from next month

Birmingham Hippodrome has revealed that it plans to reopen on 25 May 2021.

As revealed today, the venue will initially present the hit immersive Van Gogh Alive exhibit until 11 July (with the show originally having played last autumn), with gallery technology used to present the iconic painter's work in an entirely new way.

After a six-week rebuild, the venue will then welcome the touring production of Tell Me On A Sunday. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black's classic musical will be led by Jodie Prenger, as previously revealed. The venue will present a number of touring productions throughout the remainder of 2021, including Blood Brothers and Six.

Artistic and executive director Fiona Allan said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank our audiences for all the support you have shown during our extended closure. Just knowing how many people were counting on us to find a way through the pandemic and make sure the Hippodrome could reopen again on the other side, kept me and the team determined and motivated through the last 13 months. We cannot wait to start welcoming you back!"