West End Hamilton to return in August

Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash-hit musical Hamilton will reopen in August, it has been confirmed.

Government roadmap depending, the piece will play from 19 August at the Victoria Palace in London, with the casting to be revealed.

Miranda said: "For over a year the lights on the West End have been dark and our friends, family and colleagues on and off the stage have been out of work. It is with tremendous gratitude that we announce the return of Hamilton to London's Victoria Palace Theatre this August. We will safely gather to tell this story again. We'll be back."

The piece has book, music and lyrics by Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "The last year has been unbelievably hard for everyone but particularly so for the Theatre profession. I have been moved and inspired by the resilience and camaraderie of so many practitioners from all aspects of our industry who have taken on any job so that they and their families could survive. I am therefore delighted to announce that our wonderful company will be back in The Room Where It Happens from 19 August at the Victoria Palace Theatre, now that the Prime Minister has told us that we are on track to reopen "cautiously but irreversibly" this summer. No need to Wait For It any longer!"