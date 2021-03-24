& Juliet announces plans to reopen in the West End in September

Hit Shakespeare/pop music mashup musical & Juliet has revealed it plans to recommence performances on 24 September.

While the return is, naturally, subject to the easing of social distancing rules, the government's roadmap has currently suggested that all easing should be removed by 21 June.

& Juliet first ran at the Manchester Opera House before transferring to the Shaftesbury Theatre in October 2019. It was nominated for 13 WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best New Musical and more. It went on to win six including Best Actress for Miriam-Teak Lee.

Featuring the music of Max Martin, Luke Sheppard directs the production, with a book by David West Read, choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

Before lockdown, & Juliet starred Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse and Tim Mahendran as Francois.

The ensemble includes Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher.

You can watch the new trailer here:

WhatsOnStage gave the show a five-star write-up, saying "if music be the food of love, then & Juliet serves up an all-you-can-eat buffet of the highest standard."