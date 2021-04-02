The Mousetrap to reopen in the West End next month with all-star casts

The Mousetrap is set to reopen in the West End next month, the production has confirmed, with all-star casts appearing until 11 July 2021.

Two casts will be appearing across select dates through to 11 July, composed of Cassidy Janson, Kate Tydman, Danny Mac, Nicholas Bailey, Alexander Wolfe, Joshua Griffin, Susan Penhaligon, Louise Jameson, Derek Griffiths, Paul Bradley, Lizzie Muncey, Sarah Moss, David Rintoul, Tony Timberlake, Paul Hilliar and Charlie Clements.

Note, Mac will only be in performances until 13 June 2021.

The production will be directed by Ian Talbot with costume supervision by Janet Hudson Holt, company stage management by Graham Ray and deputy stage management by Becky Kensington.

The show originally opened in 1952 and the original West End cast included Richard Attenborough and Sheila Sim. The play is a classic Christie whodunit, set in a rural guest house where the guests are all snowed in.

Tickets are on sale now.