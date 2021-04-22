Les Misérables tour announces full dates into 2023

It has been announced that the UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables will recommence in November 2021.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, opened on its most recent tour in late 2018, with plans then halted by the pandemic.

Dean Chisnall will play Jean Valjean, Nic Greenshields will play Javert, Katie Hall will play Fantine, with further casting to be confirmed.

The show will open once more at Theatre Royal Glasgow on 24 November 2021 (tickets are on sale now below), before visiting Liverpool Empire (5 to 22 January 2022), Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin (8 to 26 February 2022), The Mayflower, Southampton (8 to 26 March 2022), The Lowry, Salford (29 March to 23 April 2022), Milton Keynes Theatre (26 April to 21 May 2022), Theatre Royal Plymouth (24 May to 11 June 2022), Hull New Theatre (15 June to 9 July 2022), Bristol Hippodrome (12 July to 6 August 2022), Birmingham Hippodrome (9 to 27 August 2022), Norwich Theatre Royal (31 August to 24 September 2022), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (30 September to 29 October 2022), Sunderland Empire (1 to 19 November 2022), Leeds Grand Theatre (24 November to 10 December 2022) and Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (13 December 2022 to 14 January 2023).

Select venues are on sale now.

It will also return to the Sondheim Theatre from May 2021 for a socially distanced concert production – with hopes for a full-capacity run from September 2021.