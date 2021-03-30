Amélie musical to transfer to the West End for socially distanced run from May

EXCLUSIVE: The award-nominated production of Amélie the Musical will transfer to the West End, it has been confirmed.

The show will play from 20 May 2021 at the Criterion Theatre, after completing a smash-hit tour in 2019 and a Christmas season at The Other Palace.

Based on the film by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the piece has music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé and book by Craig Lucas. The adaptation is directed by Michael Fentiman.

Audrey Brisson will lead the show, with the full 2021 West End cast revealed here. The piece charts the romantic and social life of a reclusive yet eccentric young woman in Paris during the 1990s. The new cast album was recently nominated for a Grammy.

Designs for the show are by Madeleine Girling, movement direction is by Tom Jackson Greaves, musical supervision and arrangements by Barnaby Race, puppet design and construction by Dik Downey, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and musical direction, additional orchestrations and arrangements by Samuel Wilson.

Tickets for the West End transfer are on sale now via the Criterion Theatre website with dates available through until 25 September.

The piece will initially play to socially distanced audiences at the Criterion Theatre "until such a time that social distancing is no longer a legal requirement".

Louis Hartshorn, CEO of Hartshorn-Hook Productions, said: "Amélie is about kindness, distance and human connection, and resonates deeply with what we have all been through over the last year. We're very excited to be bringing this beautiful production to the West End and contributing to the reopening of the theatre industry.

"We thank the Arts Council and DCMS for the support of the Culture Recovery Fund and our hard working producing and creative teams for their passionate and careful work to bring our shows back to the stage."

Amélie The Musical is produced by Hartshorn – Hook Productions, Broadway Asia Company and Selladoor Worldwide in association with The Watermill Theatre, Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment, Just Media and Concord Theatrical.

The Grammy-nominated original London cast recording of Amélie is available digitally and will be released on CD on 1st April. Tickets for the show are available now.