Liverpool Royal Court season includes new musical Homebaked

Liverpool's Royal Court Theatre has announced three new shows that will reopen the venue this year.

Highlights include a new musical, Homebaked (24 September to 23 October), co-produced with Red Ladder and written by Boff Whalley, a founder member of the band Chumbawamba.

The show tells the story of a group of residents coming together to save their neighbourhood bakery in Anfield. Starring Pauline Daniels, it will feature a choir made up of members of the community.

It's preceded by Ellen & Rigby (2 to 31 July). Written by Gerry Linford and starring Royal Court favourites Lindzi Germain and Andrew Schofield, it's a new comedy about two lonely people who are brought together in an unlikely way.

Next up is a revival of John Godber's Bouncers (13 August to 11 September). Adapted by Maurice Bessman and directed by fellow founder of Boisterous Theatre Company Miriam Mussa, the production will star Mutty Burman, Michael Horsley, Zain Salim and Joe Speare.

Executive producer Kevin Fearon said: "It feels like it has been a very long time since we had an audience in the building. We managed to open for three weeks over Christmas but otherwise it has been more than 12 months since our last show. During that time the audience has been amazingly supportive of every change that we have had to make and I'd like to thank them for that.

"Arts Council England have helped us to access funding from the Culture Recovery Fund which has helped us enormously and the staff, cast and crew here have been incredible in very trying circumstances. We can't wait to get back to doing what we do best in front of packed houses here at The Court and we hope that lots of people will come and join us."