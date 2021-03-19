Young Vic to open Cush Jumbo Hamlet in September

The Young Vic has announced new dates for its production of Hamlet starring Cush Jumbo in the title role.

Originally scheduled for last summer, the production will now run from 27 September to 13 November 2021, with a press night on 4 October.

The new version of Shakespeare's tragedy sees Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) make her Young Vic debut as a "new kind of Hamlet", directed by her long-time collaborator Greg Hersov.

Kwame Kwei-Armah, artistic director of the Young Vic, said: "I am delighted that this extraordinary new version of Hamlet will play at the YV this autumn. I want to take this opportunity to thank each audience member who kept their tickets in the show through this period of uncertainty; I can't wait to have you back into our house, to step into the extraordinary world Cush, Greg and the company will create."

Further Hamlet cast and creative team to be announced, along with more details about the season.