Come From Away to reopen in the West End in July

Come From Away will reopen in the West End in July.

Winner of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical, the show follows a group of plane passengers stranded in Gander (as well as their Canadian hosts) in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

Producers of Come From Away, John Brant and Joseph Smith, say: "It's been too long since we were able to welcome people to ‘The Rock' and we've really missed our audiences. The resilience and kindness of Newfoundlanders is known the world over and constantly provides inspiration to us all in these challenging times. Theatre is integral to the vibrancy of the UK's creative sector and we look forward to being part of welcoming people back to London's West End. It's now more than ever that we want to tell our story and give audiences the chance to see us live again."

The piece has book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Tickets will go on sale at 2pm today, with the production ready to shuffle back reopening dates if "step four" in the government's reopening plans has to be adjusted.