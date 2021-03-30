Piaf starring Jenna Russell reopens Nottingham Playhouse in July

Nottingham Playhouse has announced that its production of Piaf starring Jenna Russell will reopen the venue later this year.

Previously due to run last summer, the revival of Pam Gems' bio-play is a co-production between Nottingham Playhouse and Leeds Playhouse.

The play tells the life story of the renowned French singer Edith Piaf, whose most famous songs include "La Vie en Rose" and "Je Ne Regrette Rien".

Olivier Award-winning actress Jenna Russell, whose West End credits include Merrily We Roll Along and Urinetown, will play the title role, with further casting to be announced.

Piaf will be directed by Nottingham Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford (Holes, An Enemy of the People, The Madness of George III).

It opens at Nottingham Playhouse on 2 July (press night 6 July) and runs until to 17 July 2021. Leeds Playhouse's performance dates will be confirmed later this spring.

Penford said: "Edith Piaf's life was shocking, hilarious and heart-breaking, she lived life to the full. The life-affirming story, combined with those iconic songs, makes for an unforgettable, celebratory night of theatre – which is exactly what we want to give people on their first visit following the pandemic."