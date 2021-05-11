School of Rock musical unveils new tour dates in 2022

Exclusive: The School of Rock team are ready to stick it to the man from September!

The show will be embarking on a UK and Ireland tour this autumn, starting at Hull New Theatre on Monday 6 September. From there it will head to a variety of venues right the way through to August 2022, with stops in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. You can buy tickets for the tour below.

Based on the film of the same name starring Jack Black, the piece follows Dewey Finn, a teacher who poses as his best friend to get a job as a school teacher. Andrew Lloyd Webber, Julian Fellowes and Glenn Slater's musical opened on Broadway in 2015.

The piece has a book by Fellowes, and is directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director. It closed at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in early 2020.

A special video showcasing the Covid-safe auditions process is available here:

A full list of tour dates post-Hull are: Wolverhampton Grand (20 to 25 September), Woking New Victoria (27 September to 2 October), Sunderland Empire (5 to 9 October), Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (12 to 16 October), Regent's Theatre Stoke (19 to 23 October), Alhambra Bradford (25 to 30 October), Derngate Northampton (1 to 6 November), Grand Opera House Belfast (9 to 13 November), Concert Hall Nottingham (16 to 20 November), Venue Cymru Llandudno (22 to 27 November), Princess Theatre Torquay (30 November to 4 December) and New Oxford Theatre (13 December to 1 January 2022).

Into 2022, the piece will visit Palace Theatre Manchester (4 to 15 January), The Hawth Crawley (17 to 22 January), Edinburgh Playhouse (25 to 29 January), Edinburgh Playhouse (25 to 29 January), Alexandra Theatre Birmingham (31 January to 5 February), Milton Keynes Theatre (8 to 12 February), His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen (15 to 19 February), Regent's Theatre Ipswich (22 to 26 February), King's Theatre Glasgow (7 to 12 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (15 to 19 March), New Wimbledon Theatre (21 to 26 March), Theatre Royal Newcastle (28 March to 2 April), Leeds Grand Theatre (4 to 9 April), Congress Theatre Eastbourne (12 to 16 April), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (19 to 30 April), Theatre Royal Plymouth (3 to 7 May), Bristol Hippodrome (10 to 14 May), Wales Millenium Centre (16 to 21 May), Orchard Theatre Dartford (23 to 28 May), Curve Leicester (30 May to 4 June), Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin (21 June to 2 July), Liverpool Empire (5 to 9 July), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (18 to 23 July), Lyceum Sheffield (25 July to 6 August) and Bournemouth Pavilion (8 to 13 August). You can buy tickets for the tour below.