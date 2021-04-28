Mary Poppins to reopen in the West End in August

Mary Poppins returns – to the stage!

The hit musical, based on the iconic book about a flying nanny who swoops in to save a family, had in autumn 2019 at the Prince Edward Theatre but was forced to close by the ongoing pandemic.

Based on the PL Travers story, this musical has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.

The show will now return on 7 August, with Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp set to return in the leading roles. Full casting will be announced soon.

Cameron Mackintosh said: "The last year has been unbelievably hard for everyone but particularly so for the Theatre profession. I have been moved and inspired by the resilience and camaraderie of so many practitioners from all aspects of our industry who have taken on any job so that they and their families could survive. I am therefore thrilled to announce that the world's most beloved Nanny is now able to return to give us a Supercalifragilistic time from 7 August – now that the Prime Minister has told us that we are on track to reopen "cautiously but irreversibly" this summer. Even if foreign travel is still a big question mark, Mary Poppins is the one Jolly Holiday you can book with certainty this summer! A huge welcome back to the theatre to my wonderful artists and our brilliantly supportive audiences."