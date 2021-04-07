Exclusive: ABBA MANIA to return to the West End for Shaftesbury Theatre run

ABBA MANIA will return to the West End for the first time in almost 20 years next month.

The hit piece, featuring the tunes of the Swedish supergroup, will play at the Shaftesbury Theatre from 21 May to 6 June 2021 to socially distanced audiences.

ABBA MANIA producer Todd Littlewood comments: "There's nothing more perfect for reopening of the West End than the belt-out, feel-good music of ABBA. It's been a tough year and as audiences begin to take their seats in auditoriums once again, we can't wait to return to where it all began for ABBA MANIA and make sure that joy is ABBA-solutely centre stage."

Tunes involved in the concert include "Mamma Mia!", "Voulez Vous", "Dancing Queen", "Winner Takes It All", "Waterloo", "Fernando", "Does Your Mother Know", "Super Trouper" and many more.

Performers and creative team are to be revealed.

After its run in London, the show will be performed at the "Sounds in the Grounds" festivals in High Wycombe and Kirtlington, as well as embarking on a tour right the way through the summer and into the autumn.

Tickets for the West End run go on sale at midday.