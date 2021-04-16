Bridge Theatre unveils new season including Simon Russell Beale, Nina Raine and more

The Bridge Theatre has unveiled plans for the remainder of 2021.

Nina Raine's Bach and Sons will have its world premiere at the venue in June, led by Simon Russell Beale in the role of JS Bach with direction from Nicholas Hytner and associate direction from James Cousins.

Playing from 23 June to 9 September, the piece has set designs by Vicki Mortimer, costumes designed by Khadija Raza, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry and music supervised by George Fenton. Further casting will be announced shortly, with Raine's play exploring the artistic dynamic of the Bach clan.

Polly Findlay will direct the European premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks' White Noise, running from 5 October to 13 November. With set designs are by Lizzie Clachan with costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Jackie Shemesh and sound by Donato Wharton, casting is to be revealed.

It follows a group of friends who respond when one of their party is assaulted by the police in a racially motivated incident.

Vox Motus' Flight will return to the Bridge, playing from 17 May after having its run disrupted by the pandemic.

Bryony Lavery's new stage adaptation of The Book of Dust has now set its sights on a winter 2021 run, with further details to be revealed.

Performances of Bach and Sons will go on sale with socially distanced seating; when government guidelines allow, these performances will move to full seating capacity.