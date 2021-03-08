C-o-n-t-a-c-t Manchester and Salford runs unveil new dates and casting

Casting and new dates have been revealed for the immersive outdoor experience C-o-n-t-a-c-t.

In line with government guidance on the roadmap to reopening, the piece will play from Tuesday 18 May to 29 June 2021 at two locations – Salford Quays and central Manchester.

The show features immersive sound design experiences, with audiences utilising headphones to follow performers around the outdoor location. Spectators download the audio onto an app and watch along in real-time.

The cast of four is composed of Charles Angiama, Chloe Gentles, Rachael Gill- Davis and Cellan Scott.

On the creative team are director Samuel Sené, book writer by Eric Chantelauze, English adaptator Quentin Bruno, music and sound designer Cyril Barbessol and associate director Bronagh Lagan.

All performances are staged in compliance with Covid guidelines. Tickets are on sale now via contactshow.co.uk.