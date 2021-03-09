Ore Oduba to star in The Rocky Horror Show as tour reveals casting and dates

Strictly Come Dancing and stage star Ore Oduba will star as Brad in the touring production of The Rocky Horror Show as the show reveals new dates.

Oduba will play Brad, alongside a cast of Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys / Legally Blonde) as Frank, Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May) as The Narrator and Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia! / Chicago) as Janet.

Kristian Lavercombe (Jersey Boys / Jesus Christ Superstar) will once again reprise his role as Riff Raff, following more than 1350 performances around the world, with Lauren Ingram (Beauty and the Beast / My Fair Lady) as Columbia. Callum Evans (Grease / Miss Saigon) will be take on the role of Rocky, with Joe Allen (Little Shop of Horrors / Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) as Eddie and Dr Scott.

Joining the cast as Phantoms are Reece Budin (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical / Man of La Mancha), Jordan Fox (Kinky Boots / Hairspray) and Rachel Grundy (Starlight Express / Peter Pan), with Danny Knott (Saturday Night Fever / A Midsummer Nights' Dream) as Male Swing.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the tour will open at Southampton Mayflower from 12 July, before visiting Canterbury, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Plymouth, Llandudno, Sunderland, Birmingham, Bradford, Hull, Brighton, Blackpool, Bromley, Oxford, Cardiff, Belfast, Poole, Hastings, Aberdeen, Stoke-on-Trent and Southend. (Oduba will be performing up to and including Llandudno).

It features songs including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and "The Time-Warp". It tells of a couple that get stranded in the woods after a car issue and have to take shelter in a nearby castle.

Oduba said: "I can't wait to join the cast of The Rocky Horror Show. Like everybody, I've missed the stage so much and Rocky really is the perfect show to welcome audiences back to theatres. It's such an iconic musical with songs that everyone knows, so I'm sure the Rocky fans will be desperate to do the Time Warp again! I'm so excited to get started and tour the country with our production... just got to remember to pack my stockings!!"