Exclusive: Rent returning to the Hope Mill Theatre this summer

The Hope Mill Theatre's acclaimed production of Rent, which had to curtail its previous run due to lockdown restrictions, is returning in August, WhatsOnStage can reveal.

With music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson, the musical follows a group of Bohemians trying to forge a life for themselves against the backdrop of the AIDs crisis.

The production will run for a strictly limited season from 6 August to 19 September 2021 – with tickets going on sale to previous bookers from today at 5pm. General sale will open on Friday.

The revival will be directed by Luke Sheppard, with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, musical direction by Chris Poon, set and costume design by David Woodhead, LX design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, production design by George Reeve, assistant direction by Priya Appleby, costume supervision by Ester Mangas, production photography by Dujonna Gift-Simms and make up and wig design by Jackie Saundercock.

Casting is to be revealed at a later date.

William Whelton, Executive Director of Hope Mill Theatre, said: "It is with such excitement that we announce we will be bringing back Rent to Hope Mill Theatre later this year for another run. We hope to bring back as many of the original cast as possible and once again share this truly electric, heart-warming and unique version with our audiences."

WhatsOnStage gave the 2020 run a glowing review, stating that: "the storytelling and consistently magnetic performances pound with this dazzling energy."

You can watch the new trailer here:

According to the venue, the production will be operating with strict Covid guidelines in place in line with the Government guidance for the performing arts.