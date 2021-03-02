Magic Mike Live confirms socially distanced West End return from May

Magic Mike Live has revealed plans to return from May 2021 with socially distanced performances in the heart of the West End.

The piece, co-produced by Channing Tatumn and based on the hit film franchise, will be reimagined to make it "safe for the cast, crew and the audience", given the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last March.

The show is co-directed by Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick.

General management is by David Ian Productions. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer and aerial apparatus designer.

"The team behind Magic Mike Live has been enthusiastically planning the show's return to the London stage," said executive Producer Vincent Marini. "We have been working to develop a show that prioritises the safety of our employees and guests but also manages to be as fun, electric and unexpected as ever. While it has been a creative challenge to make changes to the show we all love so much, we believe that the finished product, which has already been successfully launched in Sydney, will bring a great deal of joy to London at a time when it is sorely needed. We're going to make the show's return to the Hippodrome – after 14 long months away – absolutely epic."

The production has also said that spectators will be able to book or refund their tickets "if they cannot attend the show for any reason, even on the day of the performance", to maximise flexibility.

The show is currently running from 21 May to 1 August 2021.