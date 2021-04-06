Stage shows with socially distanced audiences: a rolling list of plays and musicals to see

With theatres set to open NEXT MONTH (all being well, we thought we'd run through shows that are sticking to the socially distanced formula for the time being – keeping audiences spaced out while the vaccine roll-out continues and case rates fall.









Amélie the Musical – The Grammy-nominated production returns from May

Les Misérables – The concert production of Les Misérables will be back from May with a cracking cast.

The Mousetrap – The long-runner murder mystery returns with some surprise faces in the two casts.

Judy and Liza – Emma Dears and Helen Sheals will lead the tour, based on performers Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli!

Under Milk Wood / After Life – The National will be back in action from June with two shows, including Under Milk Wood with Michael Sheen. See more.

Southwark Playhouse – Again, straight out of the gate, the theatre will stage a socially distanced new musical starring Wendi Peters.

Cruise – Jack Holden's new play Cruise will be getting its stage premiere in May at the Duchess Theatre – a chance to watch some charged new writing!

Sadler's Wells – The theatre will be back in action from May with a host of premieres.

Kilworth House Theatre – The venue has shuffled around plans and revealed a new show with socially distanced audiences.

Shakespeare's Globe – It's all systems Globe for the London home of the Bard – opening with socially distanced shows initially.

Royal Shakespeare Company – The venue will run an outdoor show with a specially constructed space!

Six the Musical – The Queendom will get back to doing what it does best from 21 May 2021 in the West End, with tour plans to be revealed.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie – Out of the darkness, into the spotlight – from 20 May 2021 at the Apollo! Tour plans are to be confirmed.

Oxford Playhouse – The venue has pledged to reopen from mid-May – programming is to be revealed.

C-o-n-t-a-c-t – The immersive experience heads to Manchester and Salford from May.

Magic Mike Live – Bustin' moves back at the Hippodrome, Magic Mike Live returns from 21 May with social distancing – find out more.

Sondheim Theatre

© Matt Crockett

Chichester Festival Theatre – The venue will have a select few performances of South Pacific with social distancing, and an outdoor festival to be revealed!

Norfolk and Norwich Festival – The festival will kick off from 18 May with socially distanced experiences set to run.

Royal & Derngate – The theatre will be welcoming audiences back to live performances from 17 May, with its rescheduled National Youth Theatre co-productions of Animal Farm and Othello.

Nottingham Playhouse – The venue has announced its new 'Spring Loaded' season, which includes both online and live events (from 17 May).

Hampstead Theatre – Reopening with social distancing from 28 May with a revival of Alfred Fagon's The Death of a Black Man.

Shakespeare's Globe



Theatre Royal Bath – Reopening from 25 May with Ralph Fiennes' new version of T.S. Eliot's epic poem Four Quartets.

Kiln Theatre – Opening from May with Amy Trigg's new play!

Battersea Arts Centre – A new season from the south London theatre, as well as an outdoor festival! Check it out.

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre – The space will mount three shows this summer! Find out more.

Riverside Studios – The Lisa Dwan-led Happy Days has found dates from 11 June to 25 July at the Hammersmith venue, with social distancing in place.

Death Drop – The "Dragatha Christie" murder mystery will be at the Garrick from May.

Nimax Theatres – Venue owner Nica Burns has confirmed her venues will open from May in a similar fashion to what occurred in December – with socially distanced performances featuring risk mitigation measures. New shows include the "The Show Must Go On!" West End concerts.

The Prince of Egypt – Delivery expected – starting with a socially distanced run, the show will be back from 1 July! Find out more.