Soho Theatre to reopen with Amanda Wilkin's award-winning play Shedding A Skin

The Soho Theatre will reopen on 17 June with the world premiere of Amanda Wilkin's Verity Bargate Award-winning Shedding A Skin.

Mounted with necessary social distancing measures, the piece will play until 17 July at the central London venue and will be the first show staged in front of live audiences at the venue since the pandemic began.

With direction courtesy of Elayce Ismail, the show explores intergenerational friendship and kindness in unexpected places. Ismail said today: "It's rare to find a story that has weight and depth but is ultimately very joyful and positive. The friendship at the heart of Shedding A Skin is so beautiful and poignant. It's the unsung moments that happen between people in real spaces that are the fabric of our lives and they can be just as informative and important as the big wider world stuff."

Also on the creative team is set and costume designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer Jess Bernberg, projection designer Nina Dunn, sound designer and composer Richard Hammarton, assistant director Nimmo Ismail, producer Ameena Hamid, audio describer Miranda Yates, captioner Alex Romeo and BSL interpreter Jacqui Beckford.