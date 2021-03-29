New dance-theatre piece about NHS nurses premieres in May

A new dance-theatre piece looking at the lives of NHS nurses and their families will receive its premiere in May.

Adapted from the memoir by former nurse Christie Watson, The Language of Kindness "brings to life the realities, the challenges, heartbreaks and incomparable joys of working for the NHS and supporting families as they face their best and worst moments."

Produced by Wayward productions, who have interviewed frontline workers during the pandemic, it opens at Warwick Arts Centre on 20 to 22 May, and will subsequently visit Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (26 to 29 May) and Shoreditch Town Hall (2 to 12 June).

The Language of Kindness is adapted and directed by Sasha Milavic Davies (movement director of The Antipodes, National Theatre and Berberian Sound Studio, Donmar Warehouse) and James Yeatman (There is a Light that Never Goes Out: Scenes from the Luddite Rebellion, Royal Exchange Theatre).

The production, which has been in development for two years, will be completely socially distanced so that the dancers never touch.

The creative team also includes sound designer Gareth Fry, and set and costume designer Zoë Hurwitz, lighting designer Jess Bernberg and video designer Hayley Egan.

The ensemble cast includes Tina Chiang, Etta Fusi, Tamzin Griffin, Keziah Joseph, Clive Mendus and Harriet Webb.

Author Christie Watson said: "Nurses do not have time to give the kindness, care and compassion that people so desperately need, but they find it anyhow. Compassion is the only thing that can save us – remind us who we are, or at least who we are meant to be. We will all be nursed at some stage in our lives. Every single one of us. We need our nurses."