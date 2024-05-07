Robert Downey Jr to make Broadway debut this autumn in new play McNeal

Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr will make his Broadway debut in the new Ayad Akhtar play McNeal, directed by Bartlett Sher.

The Lincoln Center Theater production will run from 5 September to 24 November at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York.

Downey Jr will play Jacob McNeal, a “perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature,” who has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind, and an “unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence.” Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

McNeal will have sets by Michael Yeargan and Jake Barton, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington & Beth Lake, and projections by Jake Barton. Jennifer Rae Moore will be the stage manager.

Downey Jr recently picked up an Oscar for his performance in the Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer.