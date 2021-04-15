Re:Emerge West End season with Emma Corrin, Gemma Arterton and more reveals dates and goes on sale

Full details have been revealed for the Re:Emerge season at the Harold Pinter, showcasing new work curated by Ian Rickson with casts including Emma Corrin, Gemma Arterton, Gabrielle Brooks, Lydia Wilson and more.

We've broken down each show by date and further information – with handy booking links available as well (tickets start at £6!).









Walden

22 May to 12 June

Gemma Arterton (Joan of Arc), Fehinti Balogun (Against) and Lydia Wilson (The Duchess of Malfi) star in Amy Berryman's Walden, directed by Rickson. It has design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Azusa Ono, music by Mark Bradshaw, sound design by Emma Laxton and casting by Amy Ball.

The piece follows a NASA botanist who returns from a year-long Moon mission and meets up with her twin sister.

Tickets are available here.









J'Ouvert

16 June to 3 July

Annice Boparai (Trojan Horse), Gabrielle Brooks (Twelfth Night), Sapphire Joy (Our Country's Good) and DJ Zuyane Russell lead this piece, set during Notting Hill carnival in 2017.

The production of James Tait Black Award-winner Yasmin Joseph's debut play is also the directorial debut of actor Rebekah Murrell (Nine Night), and is designed by Sandra Falase in collaboration with Chloe Lamford, with lighting design is by Simisola Majekodunmi, sound design is by Beth Duke, movement is by Shelley Maxwell and casting by Isabella Odoffin.

Tickets are available here.









Anna X

8 July to 4 August

The third show is Anna X, directed by Daniel Raggett and penned by Joseph Charlton. Golden Globe-winner Emma Corrin (currently seen in The Crown season four) and Nabhaan Rizwan (Industry) star. The piece takes place in the cut-throat world of fashion and follows two opportunists.

It has set and video design by Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden, lighting Design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Mike Winship and costume design by Natalie Pryce.

Tickets are available here.





All three productions are set to be filmed for broadcast with filming details to be announced in due course for Walden and Anna X.