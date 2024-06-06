The Curious Case of Benjamin Button reveals initial West End casting

With a new Benjamin in the mix!

The producers of the musical The Curious Case of Benjamin Button have announced the initial casting for the show’s run at the Ambassadors Theatre, starting on Thursday 10 October 2024.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s short story, was adapted for the stage by Jethro Compton and Darren Clark. The musical, which won Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards, is set in a Cornish fishing village and tells the story of Benjamin Button, who ages in reverse. It has received two glowing reviews from WhatsOnStage thus far.

Award winning actor John Dagleish (Sunny Afternoon, Sylvia, Harlequinade) will star as Benjamin Button, while joining him are Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, and Benedict Salter, all reprising their roles from the 2023 Southwark Playhouse production. Additionally, Elliot Mackenzie joins the ensemble, with further casting to be announced later.

The creative team includes Jethro Compton (director and stage designer), Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark (co-music supervisors, orchestrators, and arrangers, Aspinall also as musical director), Chi-San Howard (choreographer), Anna Kelsey (costume and associate stage designer), Luke Swaffield (sound designer), and Zoe Spurr (lighting designer). Casting is by Ginny Schiller.

The production is presented by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Winkler and Smalberg, and Jethro Compton Productions.

Tickets are on sale now.