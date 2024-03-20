The Curious Case of Benjamin Button to transfer to the West End

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is set to transfer to the West End.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story, the musical takes place in a sleepy fishing harbor on the north coast of Cornwall and tells the story of Benjamin Button, born as an old man in rather unusual circumstances.

The production is brought to the stage by a group of esteemed theatrical production companies, including ATG Productions, GBA, Gavin Kalin Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, and Jethro Compton Productions.

Following a sold-out run at the Southwark Playhouse last year, where it received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, the Award-winning production will play at the Ambassadors Theatre from 10 October 2024.

The show’s director, Jethro Compton, said today: “This show has gone on the most incredible journey over the last seven years. What’s even more incredible, is the journey is only really just beginning. Button started life as a scrappy little show with a big heart, but the love it’s been shown by our audiences has allowed it to grow into something ready for the West End. We’re so unbelievably grateful for everyone’s support – and we can’t wait to continue this journey with you all.”

Penned by Compton and Darren Clark, the full cast and creative team are to be announced.