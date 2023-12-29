Top musical revivals to see in 2024

While a classic show is always a treat, sometimes it’s nice to see a new creative team put their spin on material, shining new lights on what may be well-worn melodies and scripts. With that in mind, here are 12 musical revivals we’re very excited to see in 2024! To clarify our criteria, we’ve only included brand-new revivals, rather than returning shows that are transferring to new locations (like Standing at the Sky’s Edge). We also didn’t have time to mention all the amazing concerts coming next year, including The Addams Family, Made in Dagenham or Gypsy.

1. Hello, Dolly!

One of the productions that seemed like it was never going to happen after lockdown disruption, the eagerly anticipated and Imelda Staunton-led Hello, Dolly! The classic musical about the New York matchmaker hasn’t been seen on these shores for a while, so we’re excited to see what director Dominic Cooke has in store (who reunites with Staunton after their work together on Follies). Oh, and as for venue, it’s going to be staged at The London Palladium – they don’t get much grander than that! The London Palladium, from 6 July

2. My Fair Lady

Opera North and Leeds Playhouse will collaborate once more following their most recent mounting of Sondheim’s A Little Night Music. This time, they’re tackling My Fair Lady, Lerner and Loewe’s much-loved classic about a woman who has to put up with a know-it-all man trying to teach her how to speak the same way he does. Or perhaps that’s the revisionist take the world needs! Leeds Playhouse, from 31 May

3. The Sound of Music

The beautiful Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be bringing those hills to life with the sound of music next winter, with a new staging of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic. In fact, the show is only one of three revivals the Scottish venue is offering, with Beautiful – The Carole King Musical and Footloose featuring in their bountiful summer season. Pitlochry Festival Theatre, from 15 November

4. Starlight Express

Is it real, yes or no? That was the question on everyone’s lips for months as rumours of Starlight Express’ return rumbled along. Then came the major announcement – director extraordinaire Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, My Son’s A Queer, Rent, The Little Big Things, In the Heights, and so many more) will be in the driving seat for this new take on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Richard Stilgoe’s locomotive musical. Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre will be transformed for the experience, with the show extending after only one day of sales. This will really be a bit of a bonanza – with the skating stars orbiting audience members! Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, from 8 June

5. Little Shop of Horrors

Another fan fave back in a brand-new production, the sci-fi, comedy, horror musical from the minds of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman will be touring a variety of venues across the spring. If you want to know who’s going to star, maybe check in with WhatsOnStage early next year… Lotte Wakeham directs. New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, from 1 March before tour to Keswick, Bolton and Hull

6. Kinky Boots

Another fave, Kinky Boots, also returns in the new year, with a brand-new production at the Storyhouse in Chester, which is making great strides in hosting exciting and fan-favourite musical productions. The show’s story of acceptance, pragmatism, friendship and love (as well as the perfect structure for a drag queen’s shoes) will no doubt light up the location next summer. Storyhouse Chester, from 3 May

7. Dear Evan Hansen

It already feels like for forever since we waved goodbye to Dear Evan Hansen in the West End, but it hasn’t disappeared for long – the show is already being remounted in a brand-new production directed by Nottingham Playhouse’s Adam Penford. Seeing a UK creative team have their own take on the material is a very exciting prospect, and the show is embarking on a major tour into 2025. Nottingham Playhouse, from 9 September and then tour

8. White Christmas

Sheffield Theatres is currently staging a five-star revival, but the Mill at Sonning will have its own stab at the production next winter. The venue has had a wonderful run of revivals in the last few years, including the UK Theatre Award-winning Gypsy, so this one will make a lovely addition to the collection. The Mill at Sonning, from 27 November

9. Singin’ in the Rain

The lovely outdoor theatre at Kilworth House in Leicestershire has been providing some stellar musical revivals in the past, and in 2024 they’ll be bringing the musical adaptation of the classic film Singin’ in the Rain to the stage. Expect some major choreography and, don’t worry about the actual rain, because they’ve got a massive tarpaulin to keep punters dry! Kilworth House Theatre, from 18 June

10. The Big Life

The 2004 ska musical with book by Paul Sirett and Tameka Empson, lyrics by Sirett, and music by Paul Joseph made a huge splash when it first premiered at Theatre Royal Stratford East. It’s now back where it all began in a new production to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, with a lovely cast to boot. Theatre Royal Stratford East, from 16 February

11. Rent

Never away from UK stages for long, Rent is something of a fan fave and a big hit with audiences. We’re especially excited to see this production arrive next summer, as it marks a new venture for Landmark Theatres in the south-west, with the revival being their first production. No casting as of yet, but could we see Peterborough North Devon becoming a hub for major musical stagings from 2024 onwards? Peterborough New Theatre, from 20 June, before Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple from 3 July

12. A Christmas Carol

The festive season hasn’t really even finished and we’re already thinking about the next one. Based on Charles Dickens’ novella and featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Mike Ockrent and Ahrens, expect a spirited staging of a hit show, produced by the Hope Mill Theatre at the larger-scale venue of the Lowry in Salford. All in all, something of an enticing way to spend next Christmas! The Lowry’s Quays Theatre, from 6 December 2024