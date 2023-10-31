The Addams Family with Ramin Karimloo, Michelle Visage and Lesley Joseph to be staged in concert at The London Palladium

Hit musical The Addams Family is set to come to the West End for two nights only!

The piece is set to star Michelle Visage (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Morticia Addams and Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl) as Gomez Addams. Lesley Joseph (Sister Act) will play the role of Grandma, while further casting is to be announced.

Following the much-adored dysfunctional family who love all things melancholy, monochrome and menacing, the piece’s book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams. The musical has played two UK and Ireland tours since first appearing on these shores.

The show will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch.

It is set to play at The London Palladium on 12 and 13 February 2024, with tickets on sale now.