Initial cast set for Hello, Dolly! with Imelda Staunton

The show will play at The London Palladium

Additional casting has been confirmed for the newly announced production of Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium.

Joining Imelda Staunton, set to lead Dominic Cooke’s production when it opens next summer, will be Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Horace Vandergelder, Jenna Russell (Flowers for Mrs Harris) as Irene Molloy, Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Barnaby Tucker and Harry Hepple (Follies) as Cornelius Hackl.

The show will have set and costume design by Rae Smith, choreography by Bill Deamer, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Paul Groothuis, video by Finn Ross and musical supervision by Nick Skilbeck.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street)’s musical is based on Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago.

It follows the socialite Dolly Levi who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows, and includes numbers such as “Put On Your Sunday Clothes”, “Ribbons Down My Back”, “Before the Parade Passes By”, “Elegance”, “It Only Takes a Moment” and “Hello, Dolly!”.