Cabaret stars Rebecca Lucy Taylor and Jake Shears to release new EP featuring numbers from the show

The Maida Vale Session will be out next week!

Current Cabaret stars Rebecca Lucy Taylor (aka Self Esteem) and Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters) have announced the release of a new EP entitled Cabaret: The Maida Vale Session.

Set to feature live renditions of songs from the hit musical, including “Willkommen”, “Don’t Tell Mama”, “I Don’t Care Much” and the titular number, the recordings were taken from the BBC Radio 2 special Jo Whiley presents Cabaret at BBC’s Maida Vale Studios, which was broadcast on 6 December.

The EP will be released on Friday, 8 March.

Cabaret: The Maida Vale Session EP is out 8th March and you can pre-order and pre-save now. The EP features live renditions of ‘Willkommen’, ‘Don’t Tell Mama’, ‘I Don’t Care Much’ and ‘Cabaret’ taken from the @BBCRadio2 special. https://t.co/2rR4tSjiQd @Jakeshears pic.twitter.com/BhrkcpZ84B — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) March 1, 2024

Taylor and Shears are set to play their final performances in Cabaret on 9 March.

The current cast also includes Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Lateif as Helga, Travis Ross as Bobby, Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu, and Nic Myers as the alternate Sally Bowles. The company is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, currently features Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Incoming Cabaret headliners include Cara Delevingne, Luke Treadaway and WhatsOnStage Award nominee Michael Ahomka-Lindsay.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall and features set and costume design by Tom Scutt, with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A Broadway production with Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin is also being prepared, with dates from later in the spring. In the meantime, tickets for London are on sale below.