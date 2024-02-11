Cabaret and Aimee Lou Wood win WhatsOnStage Awards

The “perfectly marvellous” show picks up two awards – double its tally when it first opened

Cabaret has picked up the WhatsOnStage Awards for Best West End Show and Best Takeover Performance (for Aimee Lou Wood) at this evening’s ceremony at The London Palladium.

Following the five-star revival‘s official opening in December 2021, original cast member Eddie Redmayne went on to win the award for Best Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical for his fan-favourite portrayal of the Emcee at our 2022 ceremony. But now the acclaimed production at the Kit Kat Club (the purposefully redesigned and renovated Playhouse Theatre) can add even more accolades to its résumé.

In a hotly contested Best Takeover Performance category which saw three Cabaret alumni going head-to-head, Wood triumphed over Mason Alexander Park and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, as well as Wicked‘s Lucy St. Louis, TINA‘s Karis Anderson and Back to the Future‘s Cory English, with her take on Sally Bowles garnering the most votes.

Wood played the leading role from 13 February until 29 May 2023. Her other notable stage credits include Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Downstate at the National Theatre and Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre, a UK tour of People, Places and Things and Mary Stuart at the Almeida Theatre. She is also widely known for her BAFTA-winning turn in Netflix’s Sex Education.

In addition, Cabaret has won its first WhatsOnSatge Award in the category of Best West End Show, beating fellow long-running productions Back to the Future, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge!, The Phantom of the Opera and the 2020, 2022 and 2023 winner, Six.

The London production of Cabaret is set to welcome new cast members next month (including WhatsOnStage Award nominee Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Cliff Bradshaw), while Redmayne will lead a Broadway transfer from 1 April at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.