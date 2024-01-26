Michael Ahomka-Lindsay to join Cabaret in the West End

It couldn’t please us more to see the WhatsOnStage Award nominee in the show!

WhatsOnStage Award nominee Michael Ahomka-Lindsay will join the West End production of Cabaret.

The Newsies star will take over in the show on Monday 11 March 2024, playing the role of Cliff Bradshaw. The current Cliff Nathan Ives-Moiba’s final performance will be Saturday 27 January. The role will be played by Taite-Elliot Drew from Monday 29 January to Saturday 9 March 2024.

Playing the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles, Jake Shears (lead singer of Scissor Sisters and lyricist for the Broadway-bound musical Tammy Faye) and Rebecca Lucy Taylor are set to play their last performances in the production on 9 March. Further casting is to be revealed.

Currently appearing in Cabaret are Ives-Moiba as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Lateif as Helga, Travis Ross as Bobby, Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu, and Nic Myers as the alternate Sally Bowles. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, currently features Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall and features set and costume design by Tom Scutt, with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A Broadway production with Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin is also being prepared, with dates from later in the spring. In the meantime, tickets for London are on sale below.