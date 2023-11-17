Tammy Faye musical is heading to Broadway

The Tammy Faye musical has confirmed a Broadway transfer for the 2024-25 season.

Penned by James Graham (Dear England) with music by Elton John (Billy Elliot) and lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears (currently starring in Cabaret in the West End), Tammy Faye staged its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre, receiving a divine review from WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton in the process. It went on to receive five WhatsOnStage Awards nominations and four Olivier nods, ultimately taking home the prizes for Best Actress in a Musical (for Katie Brayben) and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (for Zubin Varla) for the latter.

The show follows the rise and fall of American televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker as they attempt to revolutionise religion in the States.

Under the direction of Rupert Goold (Spring Awakening), the production will feature choreography by Lynne Page, orchestrations by Tom Deering and Mark Dickman, music supervision, arrangements and additional music by Deering, scenic design by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Bobby Aitken, and video design by Finn Ross.

The Broadway transfer is produced by Rocket Stage, Greene Light Stage and James L Nederlander, with venue, dates and casting to be announced in due course.

