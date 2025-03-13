Cast revealed for world premiere of Sabrage in London

It’s the first theatrical production to play at London’s Lafayette

Menier Chocolate Factory and Strut and Fret have announced the company for Sabrage.

The new theatrical experience combines the worlds of circus and cabaret and will receive its world premiere at London’s Lafayette.

One of London’s leading live music venues, before now, Lafayette had not hosted theatrical productions.

Scott Maidment will direct Cherise Adams-Burnett, duo Flynn Miller and Kimberley Bargenquast, Skye Ladell, Remi Martin, Christian Nimri, Spencer Novich and Emma Phillips. Each performer plays multiple characters, as the narrative follows the ceremonial practice of opening a champagne bottle with a sabre.

The production plays from 15 March to 6 July 2025, with an official opening set for 26 March.