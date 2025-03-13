House of Life cabaret to return to London

Cabaret theatre show House of Life will return to London later this year.

Hosted by RaveRend (Ben Welch), the piece takes audiences on a funk-infused eight-step guide to happiness.

The piece, which blends comedy and music, played at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year. It’ll now visit all four corners of the capital as well as travel internationally.

With no two performances ever the same, the show will start at Soho Theatre (26 to 31 May), before visiting Brixton House (2 to 4 July), Wilton’s Music Hall (10 July) and Park Theatre (18 to 19 July) before going overseas.

The RaveRend (Welch) said: “We can’t quite believe that we are now going to be spreading the glittery vibes around the world in London, Oslo and New York. We originally made this show to bring people together while the world felt like it was falling apart, so this is more than a tour – it’s a pilgrimage to ultimate happiness where everyone is welcome, where the beats bind us, the bass lifts us and unity fuels the movement. The house is going global – let’s ascend together!”

House of Life is produced by Sheep Soup, Tilted and Rodeo Productions.