Cabaret releases new photos and confirms BBC Radio 2 broadcast as Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor extend their runs for a final time

Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor (aka Self Esteem) have announced a final extension for their current run in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

Playing the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles, Shears (lead singer of Scissor Sisters and lyricist for the Broadway-bound musical Tammy Faye) and Taylor are now set to play their last performances in the production on 9 March (instead of the previously reported 27 January).

In addition, BBC Radio 2 is set to broadcast Jo Whiley presents Cabaret at BBC’s Maida Vale Studios at 8pm this evening, 6 December. Hosted by Whiley, the programme will feature Shears and Taylor alongside the cast and orchestra of Cabaret, performing some of their favourite numbers from the show during an hour-long special.

Finally, ten brand-new production shots have also been released today.

Also currently appearing in Cabaret are Nathan Ives-Moiba as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Lateif as Helga, Travis Ross as Bobby, Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu, and Nic Myers as the alternate Sally Bowles. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, currently features Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall and features set and costume design by Tom Scutt, with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A Broadway production with Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin is also being prepared, with dates from next spring. In the meantime, tickets for London are on sale below.