Titanic and more musicals heading to UK cinemas this spring

CinemaLive has revealed details for a new season of musicals set to hit the silver screen this spring.

The recent tenth anniversary touring production of Maury Yeston and Peter Stone’s Titanic – The Musical, captured at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking, will be shown in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 7 and 10 March.

In addition, last month’s star-studded My Favorite Things: Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert, filmed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and featuring such musical titans as Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit, Daniel Dae Kim, Patrick Wilson, Marisha Wallace and Michael Ball among others, will be screened on 14 and 18 February.

The West End production of Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein’s Kinky Boots, recorded at the Adelphi Theatre and starring Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly, returns to the screens on 1 and 4 February, while 42nd Street (featuring freshly announced co-host of the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Bonnie Langford in the cast and also captured at Drury Lane) will be shown on 16 and 19 May and An American in Paris, filmed at the Dominion Theatre, has screenings on 18 and 21 April.