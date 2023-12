My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert to be screened in cinemas

The star-studded concert took place earlier this week

My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert will be shown in cinemas early next year.

Directed by five-time BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, the filmed performance includes appearances by Joanna Ampil, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Maria Friedman, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace and Patrick Wilson.

It will be screened in more than 400 cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 14 and 18 February 2024. Tickets for the event are available for purchase now. Further plans for releases in North America, Australia, and New Zealand will be disclosed in the New Year.

The concert took place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane earlier this week, the same venue where a variety of Rodgers and Hammerstein shows first premiered.

Special appearances were made by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rita Moreno, with additional performances by Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw.

Completing the company are Jade Albertsen, Alex Louize Bird, Matthew Caputo, Dan Cooke, Barry Drummond, Harry Francis, Matt Gibson, Bethany Huckle, Jonny Labey, Brenda Newhouse, Emily Ann Potter, Sophie Pourret, Stephen Quildan and Rachel Wang-Hei Lau.

Celebrating the partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the event showcased the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee.

The stage direction was overseen by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, with associate choreography by Simon Hardwick.