Maria Friedman, Joanna Ampil and Anna-Jane Casey join Rodgers and Hammerstein Drury Lane concert

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organisation has announced new additions to the lineup for the highly anticipated My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert.

Joanna Ampil, known for her roles in South Pacific and Miss Saigon, and multi-award-winner Maria Friedman will join the ensemble, with Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas, and Jordan Shaw appearing as new members of the company.

The star-studded cast already includes Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace and Patrick Wilson. Ashley Park has withdrawn due to scheduling conflicts.

Set to take place on Tuesday, 12 December at Theatre Royal Drury Lane – a venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, and The King and I – the gala will feature a 40-piece orchestra.

It will be directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, with associate choreography by Simon Hardwick. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, will be accompanied by a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble, and surprise guest appearances.