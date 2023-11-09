Aaron Tveit, Ashley Park and Daniel Dae Kim join Drury Lane Rodgers and Hammerstein concert

Additional stars have been announced for My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert.

Presented by the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organisation, the two-performance gala event will take place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday 12 December 2023.

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, known for his work on Lincoln Center Theater’s The King and I and South Pacific, the celebration of the enduring partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will feature original arrangements of iconic songs from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Cinderella, and The Sound of Music.

In addition, audiences can look forward to hearing pieces from Allegro, Flower Drum Song, Pipe Dream, and State Fair, some of which will be making their UK debut.

Set to appear will be multi-Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald (Carousel, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill), Marisha Wallace (Oklahoma!, Guys and Dolls), Julian Ovenden (South Pacific, Oklahoma!) and Patrick Wilson (Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera).

Joining them and revealed today are Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! the Musical, Les Misérables), Tony Award-nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Emily in Paris) and television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, The King and I).

The event will showcase the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, under the direction of Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir and a dance ensemble. Further names are to be revealed.