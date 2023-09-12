Rodgers and Hammerstein concert to take place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the historic venue that hosted the original West End production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, will be the stage for My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert. Presented by the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organisation, the gala event will take place on Tuesday 12 December 2023.

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, known for his work on Lincoln Center Theater’s The King and I and South Pacific, the celebration of the enduring partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will feature original arrangements of iconic songs from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Cinderella, and The Sound of Music. In addition, audiences can look forward to hearing pieces from Allegro, Flower Drum Song, Pipe Dream, and State Fair, some of which will be making their UK debut.

While the headline artists are yet to be announced, the event will showcase the 40-piece Rodgers and Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, under the direction of Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, a dance ensemble, and surprise guest appearances.

Gattelli expressed his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to unite stars across the film, television, theatre, and music communities to honor Rodgers and Hammerstein’s incredible legacy… With so many beloved classics and rarely heard gems, there is truly something for all ages to enjoy, and we have some exciting surprises planned for what is set to be a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical event.”

Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organisation, added: “Eighty years after first premiering their work, Rodgers and Hammerstein are recognised as one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in musical theatre history… It is an honour to celebrate the milestone in this meticulously reimagined theatre.”

Tickets for this one-off concert go on sale to the general public on Friday 22 September 22nd, at 11:00am.