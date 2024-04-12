New British musical The Little Big Things will be available to watch at home from next month.

The piece, penned by Nick Butcher, Tom Ling and Joe White, is based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, who became almost entirely paralysed during an accident on holiday. It received a stellar five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage last September when it had its world premiere in the West End.

The show played a limited season until 2 March 2024 at new venue @sohoplace. Late last year it was nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical, going on to win Best Casting Direction in February.

Led by Ed Larkin and Jonny Amies, the show’s company includes Alasdair Harvey as Henry’s dad, Andrew Fraser, Linzi Hateley as Henry’s mum, Fran Fraser, alongside Jordan Benjamin(Dom), Rebecca Bowden (Surgeon), Jamie Chatterton (Tom),Gracie McGonigal (Katie), Tom Oliver (Marco), Malinda Parris (Dr Graham), Cleve September (Will) and Amy Trigg (Agnes) with Stephen John Davis, Elena Pitsiaeli, George Salmon, Amy West and Joseph Wolff.

It will be available to stream globally on National Theatre at Home from 9 May 2024 with caption, audio description and British Sign Language options available.

Luke Sheppard, director of The Little Big Things, has said: “We’re thrilled to extend the reach of The Little Big Things through the National Theatre at Home streaming platform. Accessibility lies at the centre of this production, and now through this release, a whole new audience can access and experience the power of Henry Fraser’s remarkable story.”

Take a look at one of the tracks – “Feel Like This”:

The world premiere production is directed by Sheppard (& Juliet), and features design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Mark Smith, costume design by Fay Fullerton, video by Luke Halls, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Matthew Brind, musical direction by Laura Bangay, dramaturgy and associate direction by Nickie Miles-Wildin and casting by Jill Green.