Full cast announced for The Little Big Things musical in the West End

Complete casting has been revealed for the world premiere of the new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser.

As already announced, the show is set to star Ed Larkin and Jonny Amies as Fraser, a rugby player who is almost entirely paralysed during an accident. Joining the pair are Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey as Henry’s parents, Fran Fraser and Andrew Fraser.

Completing the cast and revealed today are Jordan Benjamin (Dom), Rebecca Bowden (Surgeon), Jamie Chatterton (Tom), Tom Oliver (Marco), Malinda Parris (Dr Graham), Cleve September (Will) and Amy Trigg (Agnes) with Stephen John Davis, Elena Pitsiaeli, George Salmon, Amy West and Joseph Wolff completing the company.

A first listen for the show has also been released:

The show opens @sohoplace in the West End on 2 September, with press night on 14 September, and runs until 25 November 2023.

With music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Butcher and Tom Ling and book by Joe White, it is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet), and features design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Mark Smith, costume design by Fay Fullerton, video by Luke Halls, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Matthew Brind, musical direction by Laura Bangay, dramaturgy and associate direction by Nickie Miles-Wildin and casting by Jill Green.

