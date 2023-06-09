Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey join cast of The Little Big Things

Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey have joined the cast of new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser.

The show opens @sohoplace in the West End on 2 September, with press night on 14 September, and runs until 25 November 2023.

With music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Butcher Tom Ling and book by Joe White, it tells the true story of Fraser, a promising rugby player who became paralysed from the neck down following a diving accident while on holiday.

Hateley (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, MAMMA MIA!) and Harvey (Come From Away, We Will Rock You) will play Henry’s parents, Fran Fraser and Andrew Fraser.

They join the previously announced Ed Larkin as Man Henry Fraser and Jonny Amies as Boy Henry Fraser, with further casting to be announced.

Hateley said: “As soon as I read the script, I wanted to play the role of Fran Fraser. Alongside Henry, hers is a truly captivating story, illustrating beautifully a mother’s love for her child and the strength that holds families together. I can’t wait to bring this to life on stage and to share this uplifting and deeply moving story.”

Harvey added: “Henry Fraser is an extraordinary young man and it’s a privilege be part of the team bringing his story to the stage in a brand-new British musical in London’s newest theatre. Placing disability at the centre of a musical, without wallowing in sentiment is no mean feat, but our wonderful writers and brilliant creative team have developed a remarkable piece of theatre about an incredibly powerful true story.”

You can have a first listen to the show here: