James Corden and Anna Maxwell Martin in rehearsals for The Constituent – first look

The world premiere production begins performances at the Old Vic next month

Take a first look at James Corden (The History Boys, One Man, Two Guvnors) and Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Line of Duty) in rehearsals for the world premiere of Joe Penhall’s The Constituent.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the piece will open at London’s Old Vic this summer, playing from 13 June to 10 August.

The Constituent is set in a local MP’s office, where Maxwell Martin plays a hard-working opposition backbencher who is tested by the demands of an ex-serviceman in crisis, played by Corden.

Completing the cast is Zachary Hart (An Enemy of the People), alongside understudies Seán Donegan, Zara Tomkinson and George Evans.

